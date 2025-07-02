Local teen actress Mila Harris is suddenly on all our screens

By Carol Badaracco Padgett

Atlanta-born and -based Mila Harris was eight years old when she appeared on Nickelodeon’s hit series Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan. That role proved to be an absolute career catapult for the actress, who is now 14.

In the years since, she has appeared in nearly a dozen feature films, alongside screen greats such as Dennis Haysbert and Colin Ford. And there’s more to come for the young performer. Harris’s next release is the sci−fi film World Breaker, about creatures that come to Earth through a rip in reality, which hits theaters this year. She’ll also appear in this fall’s horror-thriller, Coyote, which Harris shot in Colombia alongside Kate Bosworth and Justin Long.

Harris sat down with Atlanta magazine to tell us about her journey.

Photo credit: Jennifer Reynolds – Mila Harris and her father Josh at the 11th IMAGE Film Award Gala in April 2025.

