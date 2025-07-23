Love and Taxe$ Delivers Laughs, Applause, and Indie Magic during Cast and Crew Screening

On Wednesday, July 10, Creative Studios of Atlanta hosted an energetic and heartfelt cast and crew screening of Love and Taxe$, the new indie romantic comedy that’s quickly gaining buzz for its originality, humor, and daring one-take format.

The evening brought together filmmakers, actors, crew, and local supporters for a celebration of storytelling, collaboration, and good old-fashioned movie magic. Filmed in one take, the film wowed audiences not just with its technical ambition but with its richly drawn characters, razor-sharp wit, and throwback 1970s charm.

Described by Rob Reiner as “totally unique,” Love and Taxe$ unfolds in a single location and captures a decades-long flirtation between Donald, an ambitious CPA, and Belinda, a free-spirited waitress. Written by The Brady Bunch’s Lloyd J. Schwartz and directed by Ken Feinberg, the film stars Jake Reiner (grandson of Carl Reiner) in his breakout lead role, with opening music by Laurence Juber, former lead guitarist for Paul McCartney & Wings.

Love and Taxe$ will premier at the Cobb International Film Festival on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. It will feature live appearances by writer Lloyd J. Schwartz, actor Alexis Schwartz, and director Ken Feinberg.

Get tickets at https://www.cobbfilmfestival.com/home