Metro Atlanta’s film industry to attract biggest names in entertainment

It’s a construction project that may look like a diamond in the rough at the moment, but developers say when it’s finished it’ll be a shining gem.

“There hasn’t been anything like it on the south side of Atlanta, and really in Georgia as a whole,” Matt McClain said. McClain is the executive director of Trilith Live, the newest addition to the Town of Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Forest in Fayette County. What started as Pinewood Atlanta Studios in 2013 is now a 235-acre mixed-use community that’s the heart of the state’s film industry.

Read more at WSBTV.com