MOCA GA celebrates 25 years of championing Georgia artists

This weekend, Atlanta’s Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia (MOCA GA) marks a quarter-century of amplifying the voices of the state’s contemporary artists.

Founded in 2000 by artist Annette Cone-Skelton and developer David S. Golden, the museum has grown from a grassroots vision born in Cone-Skelton’s pool house office into a cultural institution of nationwide significance. Today, MOCA GA is a vital force in the Southeast’s arts landscape, with an expansive collection, dynamic programming, and a mission rooted in artistic stewardship.

“Since its founding, MOCA GA has been dedicated to cultivating a thriving community around contemporary art and championing the work of Georgia-based artists,” says Cone-Skelton, who continues to lead the museum as president, CEO, and director.

