Out On Film Announces 2025 Theme Kicking Off the Event’s 38th Year

Atlanta’s preeminent, Oscar®-qualifying and USA TODAY “10Best” film festival Out On Film today announces its provocative 2025 “Queer Propaganda” theme, kicking off the event’s 38th year of bringing the most anticipated LGBTQ+ films and documentaries to Southern audiences. “In a year full of turmoil and uncertainty for the LGBTQ+ community, we must stand up and fight and show that we are still around. This year’s theme Queer Propaganda exemplifies that. We look forward to an amazing year of programming,” says Out On Film Festival Director Jim Farmer. This year’s “Queer Propaganda” art campaign was designed by Out On Film’s graphic designer Alex Watson.

“In a time when ‘Queer Propaganda’ is used as a political weapon to shame, censor, and vilify LGBTQ+ lives, we’re reclaiming it,” says Out On Film Executive Director Justice Obiaya. “At Out On Film, we’re turning the term on its head and making it our own. Queer Propaganda isn’t about pushing an agenda; it’s about telling the truth. It’s about reclaiming our right to be seen, to be heard, and to shape the narrative. Our stories build empathy. They reflect the world as it truly is: diverse, complex, and beautifully queer. In the face of rising backlash and politicized attacks, we’re not backing down. We’re leaning in, louder, prouder, and more united than ever.”

The first film set for the 11-day festival (September 25-October 5) is “Exit Interviews,” a debut feature from GA-based writer/director/executive producer and Atlanta Comedy Theater owner Garrett Abdo (“ATL Comedy Arts Fest”). Starring Tuc Watkins (“Paradise,” “Desperate Housewives”), Thomas Dekker (“Swimming With Sharks,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”), Adam Huss (“Power,” “General Hospital”) and Ray Santiago (“One of Them Days,” “Ash vs. Evil Dead”), the film follows Robert (Watkins), a gay man in his mid-40s who has recently experienced a series of short-lived relationships after his husband of 12 years leaves him without notice. Haunted by the repeated cycle of abandonment, Robert devises a plan to interview six of his ex-boyfriends for a self-made documentary, hoping to gain closure and answers. Produced by Glendon Palmer (“The Perfect Find,” “Jumping the Broom”).

“‘Exit Interviews’ is a film we cannot wait to share with our audiences,” says Farmer. “Garrett’s locally made film is a very personal one and an excellent vehicle for Watkins and the entire ensemble.”

“Being a part of Atlanta’s Out On Film is a huge honor, but on top of that having ‘Exit Interviews’ as the first film announced for this year‘s festival is absolutely humbling,” said Writer/Director/EP Garrett Abdo. “I envisioned the film as a mirror—but not a cold one, rather the kind that shows not only our scars but our softness. Using my own home here in Atlanta as a backdrop brought a sense of calm so we could just focus on the art. Led by Tuc Watkins, a true collaborator, I am so proud of my cast and top level crew. I think audiences will find the interviews feel like confessions, and the film overall, universal in its look at love, loss and self reflection.”

With a background in comedy management and over 30 years shaping the careers of performers, Abdo is the owner of the popular Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross, GA. He built his professional life around helping others find their voice. He’s credited as the ﬁrst person to ever pay Chris Tucker to perform stand up; to headline Dave Chappelle; and the man who discovered Mat Rife (at age 16). His transition from behind-the-scenes impresario to writer/director/executive producer wasn’t a leap, but “a reckoning” according to Abdo.

Festival passes are available now at https://outonfilm.org. Screenings will take place at the historic Landmark Midtown Arts Cinema. Additional films and documentaries slated will be announced in August.

