Partners, Programming and Special Guests Announced for “The Creator’s Toolbox at Shadowbox”

Georgia Entertainment today announced presenting partners, panel guests and special speakers for “The Creator’s Toolbox at Shadowbox.” The exclusive event is designed to spotlight the evolving role of production spaces in today’s dynamic creative economy. Hosted in collaboration with Georgia Entertainment, the event will bring together storytellers, service providers and industry influencers to explore how innovation, infrastructure and collaboration are reshaping content creation across multiple formats. (RSVP)

“The creative landscape is evolving at lightning speed, and Georgia’s production infrastructure needs to evolve with it,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “This event represents our commitment to connecting innovative creators with the cutting-edge facilities and collaborative partnerships that will define the future of content creation.”

The event is presented by Shadowbox Studios. Others supporting the event include TPC, ABS Payroll, SPGS Showrig, Quixote, Atlanta Crafty, NEP Sweetwater, Discover DeKalb, T3 Event Rentals and others.

Featured speakers and panelists include:

Thomas Laub , Shadowbox Studios

Mike Mosallam, Shadowbox Studios

Jeremiah Cullen, Shadowbox Studios

James Tsismanakis , Discover DeKalb

, Discover DeKalb Andrew Greenberg , Georgia Game Developers Association

, Georgia Game Developers Association Marcus Matthews, StatusPro

StatusPro Randi Kleiner, Series Fest

Charli Traylor, TPC

Paul Carpenter , American Marketing Association

, American Marketing Association Joseph Delhommer, Amazon

Amazon Kylie Ruehl , TPC

Denise Santos, Latinas in Media Atlanta

Latinas in Media Atlanta Matt Jones, Grand Hustle Entertainment

Anthony Short , Line Producer

, Line Producer Tom Luse, Executive Producer

“What excites me most about this event is seeing how production spaces like Shadowbox are breaking down traditional barriers,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “We’re bringing together filmmakers, game developers, content creators and brand storytellers under one roof to explore how shared resources and cross-industry collaboration can amplify everyone’s creative potential.”

The Creator’s Toolbox at Shadowbox will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Shadowbox Studios. (RSVP)