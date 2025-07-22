Peaberry Film Festival Returns to Canton for Third Year

The Peaberry Film Festival will return to the Historic Canton Theatre for its third consecutive year, running October 3–5, 2025. Formerly known as the Etowah Film Festival, Peaberry blends local, national, and international films to craft a cinematic experience where the only thing more captivating than the films themselves is the conversation they inspire.

To kick off this year’s announcement, Peaberry released a brand-new trailer (watch below)—a romantic comedy short film created with a myriad of local talent and filmed at Goin’ Coastal in downtown Canton. The playful trailer explores what makes a great film festival, offering a sneak peek into Peaberry’s unique blend of creativity, community, and charm.

While the full festival lineup is still being finalized, several exciting programming blocks have already been announced. Highlights include a David Lynch-inspired showcase (complete with complimentary coffee and pie), two animation blocks (one family-friendly and one for adults), a selection of Georgia-made Latine films, and the ever-popular student film block featuring work by talented local young filmmakers.

“Since the festival’s first year, someone always comes up to me afterward and says something like, ‘I didn’t know I wanted to see a movie like that, but I’m so glad I did,’” said festival director Brent Lambert-Zaffino. “That’s my favorite thing about Peaberry. Each year the festival grows, the films get better, but the magic of discovering something new in an idyllic historic theater remains the same.”

Peaberry Film Festival prides itself on accessibility, diversity, and deep community engagement. In an age when almost any film can be streamed from home, the festival strives to bring back the wonder of gathering in person—sharing a theater with fellow film lovers, creators, and stories from around the globe.

“There’s nothing quite like watching a film that challenges and surprises you, and then talking with the people who made it right afterward,” Zaffino added. “That’s what makes this festival special.”

Tickets are on sale now: day passes are $25, and full weekend passes are $60. New this year, all pass holders will also receive an illustrated map of downtown Canton featuring local landmarks and exclusive deals from partnering businesses—encouraging festivalgoers to explore and support the city between screenings.

Hosted in the heart of Canton’s historic downtown, Peaberry Film Festival offers not just a slate of bold, boundary-pushing films, but a weekend-long invitation to connect—with filmmakers, with neighbors, and with stories that linger long after the credits roll.

For tickets, schedule updates, and more information, visit www.peaberryfest.org.