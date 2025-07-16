Q+A: Film Travel Coordinator Ashley Saunders Talks Logistics and Longevity

“We are an incredibly easily accessed city,” says Ashley Saunders when you ask her about Atlanta’s advantages in snagging both reshoots and new film production in summer 2025.

Naturally, both infrastructure and studios are high on her list, too. And yet, the film industry is still finding its way following the strikes of 2023.

Funwoody sat down with Saunders to learn more about her role and where she sees the industry heading into autumn.

Describe your work and tell us which aspects you enjoy the most, and which are trickiest. Also, who do you interface with the most on each production?

Saunders: Essentially, it’s my job to take away people’s control and it creates a very sensitive situation where they’re not planning their own travel, and they don’t have control over every little thing they’re being asked to do.

Handling the heavy logistics is what’s fun for me. I enjoy the moving pieces–it’s like playing human Tetris.

