Rep. Carl Gilliard Appointed to the Savannah Music Commission, Announces Fellow Appointees

State Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Savannah) was recently appointed to serve on the newly established Savannah Music Commission, a body created through the passage of House Bill 762, which Rep. Gilliard sponsored during the 2025 legislative session. Rep. Gilliard is also excited to announce his fellow appointees to the commission, who will bring a wealth of experience in Savannah’s musical culture.

“I’m honored to be appointed to the Savannah Music Commission and to help shape the future of our city’s vibrant music scene,” said Rep. Gilliard. “Savannah has long been a cultural beacon in the South, and this commission is an opportunity to build on that legacy by supporting our musicians, investing in music education and connecting our creative industries in new and exciting ways. I look forward to serving on this meaningful commission and ensuring Savannah continues to thrive as a true hub for music and the arts.”

The members of the commission are as follows:

Signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp on May 1, 2025, House Bill 762 established the Savannah Music Commission, which is responsible for advancing the city’s music industry by promoting local events, supporting musicians and fostering collaboration among artists, venues and the broader creative community.

It will also focus on areas such as music education, strengthening independent venues and recording studios, expanding live performance opportunities and connecting the music and film industries through enhanced post-production opportunities. With Savannah recognized as a music industry hub of the South, the commission aims to celebrate its rich musical heritage while attracting new talent, investment and cultural events to the region.