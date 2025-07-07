Rich Hart and Randy Davidson Discuss Georgia as the Future of Entertainment, A New Era for Creators Begins

Global Media Studios has released their latest episode of the Rich Hart Show, featuring Georgia Entertainment’s Randy Davidson, in a dynamic conversation about the evolution of Georgia’s creative industries.

From film and television to podcasts, gaming, and digital media, Georgia is an international hub for storytellers and content creators of all kinds. In this episode, Randy shares how Georgia Entertainment and partners champion this growth—supporting not just production, but the development of original stories and intellectual property across multiple formats.

The discussion explores the importance of funding local projects, retaining homegrown talent, and leveraging Georgia’s powerful creative incentives. They also highlight what makes Georgia unique—from its welcoming Southern hospitality to the global connectivity of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zy_WqI1IvUo