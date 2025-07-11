Sketchy Business ATL Adds Exclusive Silent Auction Items to One-Night-Only Comedy Fundraiser at Trilith

Trilith Institute is reminding the community that Sketchy Business ATL , a one-night-only comedy showcase and fundraiser, is coming up this Friday, July 18 from 7–9 p.m. at Town Stage at Trilith and it now includes a silent auction packed with exclusive experiences and local favorites. is reminding the community that, a one-night-only comedy showcase and fundraiser, is coming up this Friday, July 18 from 7–9 p.m. at Town Stage at Trilith and it now includes a silent auction packed with exclusive experiences and local favorites.

Hosted by Christian Noël, Trilith Institute’s 2025 Emerging Creative in Residence (ECR), Sketchy Business ATL will feature original sketch comedy, short plays, improv, and comedic film shorts, all created and performed by Georgia-based talent.

Attendees will be able to bid on a range of incredible silent auction items, including:

Falcons tickets to the season opener

ATL United tickets

High Museum of Art membership

Alliance Theatre packages

Writer’s Room of Georgia Changemaker membership

Tickets to My Morning Jacket and Magical Cirque Christmas at the Fox Theatre

Superman swag basket

Tickets to the Tara Theatre

A one-month unlimited pass to Sozo Yoga at Town of Trilith

A night stay + brunch at Trilith Guest House

A one-year membership to ROAM coworking

Lunch with Rose Scott, host of WABE’s Closer Look

…and more

Proceeds from Sketchy Business ATL directly support Trilith Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to cultivating Georgia’s next generation of storytellers. Located at Trilith in South Metro Atlanta, Trilith Institute provides hands-on education, mentorship, and workforce development through initiatives like Script to Screen summer camps, professional education courses, fellowship grants, and its annual ECR program, ensuring that Georgia’s creative talent can build sustainable careers right here at home.

TrilithInstitute.org . Tickets are still available at

General Admission: $35

VIP: $75

Student: $15