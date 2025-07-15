Southeast Indie Fest launches inaugural event this September

Presented by Moredopemusic

16 Acts, 2 Days, One Unforgettable Weekend of Independent Music in Atlanta

Mark your calendars: the very first Southeast Indie Fest is making its debut September 5-6, 2025, bringing together 16 of the most dynamic indie bands from across the region for a genre-fluid celebration of sound, soul, and indie creativity. Set against the vibrant backdrop of The Garden Club at Wild Heaven in Atlanta (West End), this year’s fest promises a weekend packed with discovery, community, and pure musical energy.

Friday night will be headlined by The Ocho, the beloved genre-bending indie rock outfit from Athens, GA whose infectious grooves and magnetic stage presence have made them a cult favorite across the Southeast.

Saturday’s headliner is none other than Bathe Alone, Atlanta’s own ambient-pop powerhouse known for dreamy textures and emotional resonance that transport audiences into another dimension.

Other standout sets include:

Cannibal Kids (Miami, FL) tropical indie-pop with retro grooves

Arkose (Atlanta, GA) eclectic mix of jazz, hip-hop, house, r&b and rock

Slow Funeral (Greenville, SC) alt-rock marriage of 90s influences paired with americana roots

Connor Kelly & The Time Warp (Knoxville, TN) nostalgic yet fresh rock and roll fusion

The lineup also features a stellar collection of buzzworthy emerging acts and regional gems:

Elijah Cruise (Knoxville, TN)

Maggie Miles (Nashville, TN)

Stardust Sonata (Atlanta, GA)

Deaf Andrews (Charlotte, NC)

Rebecca Skelton (Gainesville, GA)

Hayloft (Nashville, TN)

No Culture (Cullman, AL)

Lady Heroine (Orlando, FL)

Perfect Animal (Atlanta, GA)

Under High Street (Nashville, TN)

This is just the beginning, says co-organizer Hayley Coleman. Southeast Indie Fest was built by artists, for artists and were proud to create a space where the South’s most exciting voices can connect with new audiences in a way that feels real, accessible, and inspiring.

Tickets are on sale now at southeastindiefest.com, with 2-day passes starting at just $40.

Attendees can expect live performances across two days, local vendors, artist pop-ups, limited-run merch, and a grassroots vibe rooted in collaboration and connection.