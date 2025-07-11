Special Screening of ‘The Accountant” to headlines 2025 Athens Film Festival with special guests Ray McKinnon and Eddie King

The 2002 Oscar winning live-action short film, The Accountant, will have a special creator, cast and crew screening at the Athens Film Festival on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Ray McKinnon, the film’s writer, director and lead actor will join co-lead Eddie King in attending the screening. An intimate Q&A with McKinnon and King, moderated by their friend and fellow Georgia actor Jayson Warner Smith, will follow.

The Accountant tells the compelling story of a mysterious stranger (McKinnon) who forever changes the lives of two southern brothers (Goggins + King) who are desperate to save their family farm on the brink of financial ruin. This gothic tale includes themes of family, sacrifice and the desire to save authentic southern culture in the face of corporate farming, societal alienation and the rapid change of the modern age.

The behind-the-scenes story of the making of The Accountant is a compelling one. Many of the film’s crew members donated their time, skill and expertise to make the film for free. The Accountant was very much a labor of love, and the festival seeks to honor the collaborative nature of this brilliantly successful enterprise. The event on August 16th will be a special cast and crew screening, with many folks who worked on the film almost 25 years ago, traveling from across the country to be a part of this special Athens Film Festival screening event.

A new 4K version of the film will be screened at the festival, with its original score. The event is produced by filmmaker and Athens’ film festival board member, John Carter, and The Accountant crew member, Katie Nartonis. The screening on August 16th is a special red-carpet event. Tickets are on sale at athensfilm.com.