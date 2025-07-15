The 2025 Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Georgia Entertainment
South Arts 2025 Grants

Summer 2025 Grants Are Here!

Culture/Arts, News

Big news: Applications for eight South Arts grants will open on July 16, with a few name changes and guideline updates you won’t want to miss.

These programs support everything from creative practice and collaboration to infrastructure, accessibility, and emergency preparedness. Whether you’re an artist or an arts organization, there’s likely a program designed to support your work and your community.

Applications open July 16 and close September 3, 2025.

Explore the full lineup of available funding

 

