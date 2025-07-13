Take One Recap: Georgia’s Credits and Accounting for Film and Post Featured

Georgia Entertainment presented “Take One – Georgia’s Film and Post-Production Industry: Accounting, Tax Credits and Auditing” on Thursday, July 10, at The Buckhead Club. The inaugural event in the Take One series focused on recently enacted accounting procedures and updates to the state’s tax incentive program for film and post-production.

The at-capacity event addressed recent legislative updates and streamlined audit procedures that enhanced Georgia’s film tax credit program, making it more accessible for filmmakers and content creators. Industry experts provided insights on navigating these incentives to help productions maximize benefits while maintaining compliance.

Element CPAs and The Buckhead Club presented the event, with additional support from ABS Payroll, Whiskytree, Double A Productions, The Bowen Firm, Fulton Films, Trilith Studios, Visual Effects Society and Company3.

“Many of our events are built around networking, which is essential for entertainment executives as they build new relationships and strengthen existing ones,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “With the Take One series, we’re combining meaningful educational content with intentional networking to create maximum value for our partners and attendees.”

State Senate Rules Chairman Matt Brass opened the event with comments about the importance of film and entertainment in Georgia. Senator Sonya Halpern shared comments about Georgia’s recent legislative session and an outlook for 2026. Both officials have been vocal supporters of the state’s creative industries.

Featured speakers and panelists included John Thomas and Kristy Clabaugh from Element CPAs, Peter Stathopoulos from Bennett Thrasher, David Johnson from Visual Effects Society, Jonathan Harb from Whiskytree, Elsa Johnson from UndertoneFX, Scott Votaw from Georgia Film Academy, Joshua Lipken from GreyLee Creative, line producer Anthony Short, AUPM Carrie Sharpe, Billy Gabor from Company3 and Celeste Debro from Tyler Perry Studios.

“With the recent updates to accounting procedures for filmmakers and the renewal of Georgia’s post-production tax credit, this is the ideal time to bring industry leaders together to explore what lies ahead,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment.

The gathering provided critical intel for productions navigating Georgia’s enhanced incentive program and ensure compliance with new regulatory standards.

