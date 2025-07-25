B.I.G. Entertainment Network, in partnership with Assembly Studios, announced THE B.I.G. SHOW an Entertainment Expo at Assembly Studios. This mega event will spotlight Based In Georgia businesses and the brick- and-mortar infrastructure that supports our state’s thriving entertainment industry. This first-of-its-kind trade show will bring together leaders in film, post-production, lighting, set design, logistics, music, gaming, and more — all under one roof at the iconic Assembly Studios in Doraville, Georgia.

“Georgia’s creative economy depends on local businesses that can’t be outsourced or relocated. THE B.I.G. SHOW will celebrate these businesses and create new opportunities to connect, collaborate, and grow,” said B.I.G.’s Founder Misty Holcomb. “We invite industry professionals, small businesses, and supporters of Georgia’s entertainment ecosystem to join us for a day of connection and celebration!”

THE B.I.G. SHOW an Entertainment Expo at Assembly Studios September 10th, 2025

Assembly Studios | Stage 5 | 2582 Assembly Blvd. Doraville, GA. 30360 REGISTRATION NOW OPEN Early Bird Registration Vendor (until August 15th) $699

Expo Attendee (early bird pricing until August 15th) $75

Additional Attendees – Only $50!

REGISTER AT: www.bigentertainmentnetwork.org

CONTACT and SPONSORSHIP INFO: hello@bigentertainmentnetwork.org