TIFF’s 2025 Discovery programme shines a spotlight on emerging global talent

Today, TIFF proudly announces its 2025 Discovery programme, presented by Air France, offering audiences a rare treat to witness talented, visionary filmmakers from across the globe premiering their debut and sophomore features. This year’s diverse lineup kicks off strong with its opening night film, Maddie’s Secret, an unmissable directorial debut satirizing and skewering content culture from iconic alt-comedian John Early, who, alongside a troupe of comedians including Kate Berlant, Vanessa Bayer, and Conner O’Malley, plays the titular role. Other anticipated films include Cato Kusters’ Julian, produced by Michiel and Lukas Dhont; Nadia Latif’s The Man in My Basement, starring Corey Hawkins and Willem Dafoe; Zamo Mkhwanazi’s Laundry, a rare co-production between South Africa and Switzerland; Taratoa Stappard’s Māori Gothic Mārama; and Canadian director and TIFF alum Eva Thomas’ Nika & Madison.

The Discovery programme holds a rich history of championing and launching some of the world’s most acclaimed filmmakers, such as Ildikó Enyedi, Alfonso Cuarón, Julie Dash, Jean-Marc Vallée, Christopher Nolan, Maren Ade, Yorgos Lanthimos, Barry Jenkins, Dea Kulumbegashvili, Emma Seligman, and Elegance Bratton. The 2025 Discovery selection has been programmed by Dorota Lech, Jason Anderson, Kelly Boutsalis, Diana Cadavid, Robyn Citizen, June Kim, and Jason Ryle. The programme will deliver 23 World Premiere titles, spanning 30+ countries, including Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey, promising this year to be a truly unmissable moment to catch the international voices of the future.

2025 Discovery programme (in alphabetical order):

100 Sunset | Kunsang Kyirong | Canada

World Premiere

Amoeba | Siyou Tan | Singapore/Netherlands/France/Spain/South Korea

World Premiere

As We Breathe | Şeyhmus Altun | Turkey/Denmark

World Premiere

Babystar | Joscha Bongard | Germany

World Premiere

Bayaan | Bikas Ranjan Mishra | India

World Premiere

Dinner With Friends | Sasha Leigh Henry | Canada

World Premiere

Egghead Republic | Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja | Sweden

World Premiere

Forastera | Lucía Aleñar Iglesias | Spain/Italy/Sweden

World Premiere

Ghost School | Seemab Gul | Pakistan

World Premiere

Julian | Cato Kusters | Belgium/Netherlands

World Premiere

Laundry | Zamo Mkhwanazi | Switzerland/South Africa

World Premiere

Little Lorraine | Andy Hines | Canada

World Premiere

Maddie’s Secret | John Early | USA

World Premiere

Mārama | Taratoa Stappard | New Zealand

World Premiere

Nika & Madison | Eva Thomas | Canada

World Premiere

Noviembre | Tomás Corredor | Colombia/Mexico/Brazil/Norway

World Premiere

Oca | Karla Badillo | Mexico/Argentina

World Premiere

Our Father | Goran Stankovic | Serbia/Italy/Croatia/North Macedonia/Montenegro/Bosnia and Herzegovina

World Premiere

Out Standing | Mélanie Charbonneau | Canada

World Premiere

Retreat | Ted Evans | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sink | Zain Duraie | Jordan/Saudi Arabia/Qatar/France

World Premiere

The Man in My Basement | Nadia Latif | United Kingdom/USA

World Premiere

The Son and the Sea | Stroma Cairns | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Tomorrow’s TIFF Takeover is the Midnight Madness programme and the last announcement of the week. More Festival details will be announced in the coming weeks. The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, presented by Rogers, runs September 4–14, 2025.