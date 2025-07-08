Town at Trilith Unveils 530,000-sqft Live Entertainment Hub with 2,200-Seat Theater and Luxury Cinema

The Town at Trilith, a 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use community in south metro Atlanta, today announced the launch of Trilith Live, a 530,000-square foot live entertainment complex designed to host concerts, performing arts, rehearsals, live audience productions, conventions, corporate events, banquets, and more. The project is scheduled to open to the public by the end of 2025.

Trilith Live will include a 2,200-seat theater, two 25,000-square foot sound stages (now open), multiple insert stages, luxury cinema, production suites, meeting rooms, and more than 120,000 square feet of creative office and support space.

“Trilith Live is designed to serve as a hub for creativity, production and live entertainment,” said Matt McClain, general manager and executive director of Trilith Live. “We are building the infrastructure to support everything from concerts to live TV tapings to conventions and meetings to community and arts events, all in one place.”

Phase I, which includes live sound stages, production offices, greenrooms and broadcast-ready facilities, is complete and actively hosting artists, production companies and content creators. Trilith Live has already hosted pre-tour concert rehearsals for several national acts preparing for their summer tours and have already filmed over 200 live audience game show episodes that will air on national television. Phase II, scheduled to open later this year, will include the main theater, meeting rooms, luxury cinema, and central plaza.

Key features of Trilith Live include:

2,200-seat theater designed for concerts, performing arts, and conventions

Two 25,000-square-foot sound stages and two 5,000-square-foot insert stages

Greenrooms, wardrobe and production and office space totaling over 100,000 square feet

Broadcast-quality infrastructure including production offices and support space

Luxury cinema with multiple screens and private viewing options

730-space parking deck and adjacent 51,000 square foot outdoor plaza for community gatherings, festivals, public events and activations

The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs and attract a mix of touring artists, television productions, live events and conventions. It also expands Fayette County’s capacity to host large-scale creative entertainment programming. As a nonprofit organization, Trilith Live is also a community-focused venue dedicated to supporting the performing arts and serving residents by providing an accessible, inclusive space for a variety of events, including local theatre, church services, charitable galas and other celebrations.

“Trilith Live adds to Georgia’s growing role in the national entertainment landscape and allows us to extend Georgia’s ability to support every stage of production from live entertainment and television production, added McClain. “It’s a major step forward for the creative economy in the region.”

For additional information about Trilith Live visit trilithlive.com. For more information about the Town at Trilith visit trilith.com.