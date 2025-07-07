Trilith Institute Announces Fall 2025 Pro Ed Courses for Aspiring Filmmakers and Creative Professionals

Trilith Institute, the nonprofit dedicated to developing Georgia’s next generation of storytellers, has opened enrollment for its Fall 2025 Professional Education (Pro Ed) courses beginning August 11. Designed for college students, adult learners, career changers, and emerging filmmakers, the program offers semester-length and accelerated courses in film, television, VFX, animation, acting, directing, production, and storytelling.

Courses are available in both in-person and virtual formats, with evening options to accommodate a range of schedules. All classes are led by working industry professionals with real-world experience on major productions filmed at Trilith Studios and beyond.

Fall 2025 Pro Ed course offerings include:

Narrative Directing for Screen (15 weeks, in person)

Foundations of Filmmaking (15 weeks, virtual)

Introduction to Costume Design (15 weeks, in person)

Acting for Camera (in partnership with Alliance Theatre; 15 weeks, in person)

Introduction to VFX and Animation (15 weeks, in person)

Screenwriting Essentials I & II (15 weeks, in person and virtual)

Cinematic Storyboarding (15 weeks, in person)

Producing Independent Film (15 weeks, virtual)

Locations 101 (15 weeks, in person)

TV Writing I: Pre-Writing, Story, and Building the Puzzle (6 Weeks, virtual)

TV Writing II: The Outline Is Your Map (6 Weeks, virtual)

Foundations of Script Supervision (8 weeks, in person)

Business of Acting with Hollywood South Self Taps (6 Weeks, in person)

Essentials of Video Game Design with Misfit Adventure (8 Weeks)

Improv Explorations: Expanding Your Spontaneity (6 Weeks)

“Pro Ed bridges the gap between academic study and real-world production experience,” said Jeffrey Stepakoff, President and CEO at Trilith Institute. “Whether you’re just starting out or pivoting mid-career, our goal is to equip storytellers with the tools, training, and access needed to build lasting creative careers, right here in Georgia’s entertainment industry.”

The instructors behind Trilith Institute’s Pro Ed courses bring real-world credentials across film, television, animation, and more. This fall’s lineup features industry veterans with credits on The Matrix Reloaded, The Suicide Squad, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Captain America: Brave New World, Aquaman, Sweet Magnolias, Blue Beetle, and Netflix’s Shirley. New courses include script supervision, TV writing, video game design, and the business of acting.

All courses are structured around hands-on learning and practical outcomes. Students participate in workshops such as directing scenes with professional actors, and those earning a grade of 80 or higher receive a Certificate of Completion. Those who complete three courses and the Mastering Self-Marketing workshop may apply for the Creative Excellence Fellowship Grant, which awards up to $10,000 toward an original project.