Two Atlanta-Based Players Frame the New Partnership Between Assembly Studios and the Georgia Film Academy

By Carol Badaracco Padgett

Summertime 2025 is producing a dream come true for C. Scott Votaw. The Georgia Film Academy (GFA) assistant vice chancellor will now see students and professional-education learners training on the lot of Assembly Studios—the mega-sized professional film studio in north metro Atlanta’s Doraville that boasts NBCUniversal as its anchor tenant and is owned by broadcaster Gray Media.

Unlike a traditional film school—such as UCLA’s film program and others—GFA is a statewide training program that helps prepare people for jobs in Georgia’s growing film and entertainment industry. It works with more than 30 colleges and universities across Georgia, including public universities, technical colleges and private schools, providing expert instructors and a shared curriculum.

GFA students can take the academy’s courses for college credit or through professional training programs.

Thanks to the new partnership with Assembly Atlanta, GFA students working on certifications in professional film production will now be based in the academy’s own sizable studio training space next to Assembly, which opens August 18, 2025. Here, they will experience hands-on learning that advances them toward careers in film and television production, post-production and live production of streaming and esports.

