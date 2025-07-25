Tyler Perry entertainment district planned for Atlanta

Entertainment mogul and longtime Atlantan Tyler Perry appears to finally be moving toward his goal of turning part of former U.S. Army base Fort McPherson into a mixed redevelopment designed to be public-accessible and a boon for surrounding neighborhoods.

Perry representatives on Friday filed paperwork with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs requesting a Development of Regional Impact review for a mixed-use expansion of Perry’s studio complex in Southwest Atlanta.

The property in question covers roughly 38 acres of the former U.S. Army base, next to Perry’s existing studios and within a short walk of MARTA’s Lakewood/Fort McPherson transit station. Perry purchased the land for $8.5 million about two and ½ years ago.

