Georgia Entertainment Announces Events for the Toronto International Film Festival

Georgia Entertainment has announced plans to host programming during the 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The festival, which runs from Sept. 4 – 14, 2025, is one of the most influential film festivals in the world, attracting top-tier directors, producers, financiers and studio executives. (Request an invite)

Celebrating its 50th edition, the festival is a launchpad for awards-season contenders and international co-productions. TIFF offers a uniquely powerful platform to position Georgia as a premier destination for film and content creation. Variety is the exclusive trade media partner of Georgia Entertainment’s activations to be held at the newly reimagined King Street Social Club during TIFF 2025. This intentional programming is tailored to promote Georgia’s world-class production infrastructure, unique locations, tax incentives and growing creative ecosystem while fostering the opportunity for meaningful networking.

“From Script to Screen is our way of bringing Georgia’s thriving creative industries directly to one of the most important stages in global entertainment,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “TIFF offers a powerful platform to connect with creators and industry leaders, and we’re proud to showcase the unmatched resources, talent, and support Georgia provides to productions of every scale.”

Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ is made possible by Revolution Entertainment Services, Fulton Films, Film Savannah, Explore Gwinnett, PS Atlanta, Trilith Studios, Discover Atlanta and others.

The Made with Georgia, USA Panel kicks off our programming as partners discuss workforce development, educational initiatives and state-of-the-art facilities serving film and television productions in Georgia. The next event is our Celebration of Cinema Soirée where VIP guests join for a Georgia-themed networking affair with our partners.

“The Toronto International Film Festival is where creative vision meets opportunity,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “We are proud to partner with King Street Social and Variety as a media partner to help us elevate storytelling and attract productions to the Peach State.”

Whether your company is attending or not, partnership options are available to support this initiative. Please contact us to request more information.

