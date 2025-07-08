WATCH: Georgia-linked short “Tea” featured on IndieWire, Vimeo staff-pick

For a rising filmmaker with a short to market, few honors are more important than being named a Vimeo Staff Pick. The program, which selects a notable short film every weekday, has honored filmmakers including Charlotte Wells, David Lowery, Ari Aster, the Daniels, and Josh and Benny Safdie since its inception in 2008. This month, writer/director Blake Rice joins that club with his short film “Tea.”

“Tea,” which premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and competed for the Short Film Palme d’Or, stars Michael Gandolfini as an allergy-laden man whose plans to ask his crush on a date unravel as he battles anxiety after being stung by a hornet. The film, which boasts Patty Jenkins as an executive producer, also stars Olivia Nikkanen, Matt Van Orden, and Zina Louhaichy.

Georgia-based Elisa Logan and Brando Ross served as executive producers on the short.

