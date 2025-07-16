We Never Switch Teams: Georgia’s Superman Moment

Commentary by Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment

This past weekend, something remarkable happened. Superman soared into theaters with a $122 million domestic debut — the biggest solo Superman opening in history and the third-largest domestic launch of the year. Globally, it reached $217 million in just a few days. But here in Georgia, this wasn’t just a box office win. It feels personal.

The James Gunn film was made right here — on the soundstages of Trilith Studios and in communities like LaGrange and Macon. Georgians were part of the story. After years of strikes, shutdowns, and slowdowns, Superman became something of a rallying cry. It’s our Super Bowl. Our national championship moment. And we’re celebrating the way Georgia does best — with pride, heart, and sleeves rolled up.

Last night, elected leaders and the industry convened for a VIP screening hosted by DC Studios and the Motion Picture Association. See the reel here. The Plaza was packed and the energy flowed through the audience as we heard from special guests before the film started. Of note, 60% of the post was done in Georgia by Company3. Over $3 million was spent on lodging and catering. Over $4 million of purchased lumber and building supplies. Nearly 4,000 local cast and crew worked on the feature film.

From the stunning Fortress of Solitude set to a reimagined score that honors John Williams while carving new ground, this Superman isn’t just another reboot. It’s a creative achievement — the kind that shows how Georgia anchors bold, high-stakes storytelling across film, music, gaming, and beyond. (Read more about James Gunn and Peter Safran’s vision.)

And then there’s the story of 4-year-old Oliver Diego Silva — the Atlanta child actor who appears in the film’s final scene as Young Clark Kent. His parents, both local creatives, guided him from an early casting call all the way to meeting director James Gunn and soaring onto the green screen. Oliver reminds us what this industry means to Georgia: it’s families. It’s futures. It’s a place where even Superman took his first flight before pre-K. See this exclusive feature about Oliver’s path to the big screen.

Yes, the past few years have been tough. Production slowed. Stages went quieter. But Georgia didn’t switch teams. We stayed rooted in the belief that stories still matter — and that the creators behind them do too.

Now, our next chapter begins — wearing a red cape. It’s about momentum. As I have stated many times, I like our position to face the future of film and entertainment versus other regions around the globe. The success of Superman is yet another example of Georgia as the creative, cultural and entertainment capital of the world.