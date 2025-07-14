The 2025 Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Superman’ Soars to $123M Box Office Opening

By Staff on Culture/Arts, Engage, Film & TV, News

Warners is reporting Superman this morning at a $122M opening, but this Man of Steel is higher per rivals in the $124M-$125M range. Splitting the difference is $123M. Saturday per Warner Bros and as we told was $37.7M, -33%, for the James Gunn directed movie.

Warners believes Sunday is -25% from Saturday with $28.2M while rivals believe that there’s an even bluer sky for Kal-El around $30M.

Warner Bros execs have every reason to be doing the Krypto doggie dance this morning as it’s the studio’s second $100M-plus opening this year after A Minecraft Movie ($162M).

Read more at Deadline

