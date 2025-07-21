The 2025 Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Weekend Box Office Results: Superman’s $57M Helps Warner Bros. Hit $1.32B, Top Studio Market Share

By Staff on Culture/Arts, Engage, Film & TV, News

DC Studios and Warner Bros’ Superman has landed atop a second weekend of $57.2M, which catapults the Burbank, CA lot to the top of the studio domestic box office with $1.32 billion, higher than Disney/20th Century Studios’ $1.27 billion for the period of Jan. 1-July 20. Again, Disney is bound to reclaim the top spot next weekend with the $100M-plus opening of Fantastic Four: First Steps, however, the works of Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy as Warner Bros Motion Picture Group Chairs, and the revamped DC Studios, are paying off.

Warners has also had six movies open to No. 1 more than any other studio this year with nine weekend at No. 1. They’ve also had five movies in a row bow to $45M+, a first for any studio. Also, Warner Bros. has had more $10M+ grossing days this year more than any other studio (as of today Warner Bros has 34 days of films grossing over $10).

