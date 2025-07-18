What to Know About the 2026 Sundance Film Festival

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival is just six months away, and today I’m excited to share some details and updates about our upcoming edition in Utah. This year will mean so much for so many reasons. Our focus is making the 2026 Festival — in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, from January 22–February 1 — one to remember, a celebration full of gratitude and joy.

“Everyone has a story.” — Robert Redford

Robert Redford’s belief in the power of storytelling has shaped independent cinema for over 40 years. That dedication forged the Sundance Film Festival. From the artists premiering their new works to the audiences connecting over a discovery, our stories on and off screen during each Festival are the ones we remember for a lifetime, the ones that shift culture and introduce fresh perspectives. It’s these moments that intersect and weave together into one unified, evolving story of the Festival.