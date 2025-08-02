2026 Creative Economy Journal: Where Sports, Entertainment & Innovation Converge

Commentary by Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment | See the 2025 Creative Economy Journal here | Request media kit here

From ancient cave paintings depicting wrestling and foot races, to today’s immersive fan experiences, the bond between sports, arts and entertainment has been enduring and transformative. In Georgia, this relationship has evolved into a dynamic ecosystem where creativity, commerce and community intersect.

Modern sports franchises, collegiate programs and even high schools are not just competing on the field—they’re building media empires. By establishing in-house studios and leveraging digital platforms, they’re delivering content that resonates with fans beyond game day. This trend extends to businesses of all sizes, from global brands like Coca-Cola, Delta and Home Depot to local entrepreneurs, all harnessing storytelling to engage audiences.

Georgia stands at the forefront of this creative revolution. The state’s commitment to nurturing its creative economy is evident through initiatives such as the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act, which offers tax incentives to attract film and television productions. Since 2008, billions have been spent and invested in Georgia as a result of the incentive driving opportunities beyond film – in gaming, music, fashion, performing arts and live events.

The economic impact of sports, entertainment and the creative industries is in the billions for Georgia. Tourism alone, mostly driven by sports, live events and immersive experiences, has an $80 billion impact annually. Thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of Georgians are employed as a result, including caterers, hairdressers, bankers, venue owners and the list goes on.

The upcoming years promise even more excitement. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, the 2028 Super Bowl and developments like the $5 billion Centennial Yards project in Atlanta, Georgia is poised to further cement its status as a global hub for sports and entertainment.

This edition of the “Creative Economy Journal” will delve into these developments, featuring interviews with industry leaders, exploring innovative strategies from Georgia’s sports teams and universities and highlighting how brands leverage live events, film, music, the arts and gaming to tell their stories.

Designed in collaboration with SCADpro, this publication will not only inform but also inspire. Distributed to a curated audience of creators, executives, policymakers and industry influencers, both domestically and internationally, including the Festival de Cannes, Sundance Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and South by Southwest, this journal is a gateway to decision makers.

This 2026 edition will also acknowledge Georgia Entertainment’s ten year anniversary. We will reflect on the progress of the creative industries over the past decade as we look forward to the opportunities in years to come.

Interested in featuring your brand in this landmark issue? Let’s connect and explore the possibilities. Request a media kit.