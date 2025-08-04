Alliance Theatre launching new Goizueta Stage with trio of musicals

After a year of construction, Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre is unveiling its new Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families in the new year with a trio of musicals.

Beginning January 2026, the new stage will showcase Into the Burrow: A Peter Rabbit™ Tale, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, and the world premiere of The Great Ant Sleepover.

The Alliance Theatre says that all three productions were inspired by a multi-year construction and excavation project that occurred beneath the Woodruff Arts Center’s Memorial Arts Building.

“We set out to build a space where wonder is always in season,” said Jennings Hertz Artistic Directors Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and Christopher Moses, both of which are leaders of the Alliance Theatre. “This exciting repertory model lets us fulfill the promise of this new stage by offering families a reason to come back again and again – an open invitation to come whenever inspiration strikes, where every week holds something new to be enchanted by, and where the Alliance is a joyful part of growing up.”

The Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families will serve as a hub for year-round programming by the Alliance Theatre and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Read in full at RoughDraft Atlanta

Used with permission. Follow RoughDraft Atlanta here.