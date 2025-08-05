Atlanta Digital World Summit 2025 Returns to Skillshot Media with Powerful Cross-Industry Lineup

The Atlanta Digital World Summit (ADWS) returns Sept. 16 for its third year of groundbreaking insight, innovation, and cross-industry collaboration. The summit will be held at Skillshot Media, one of Atlanta’s premier destinations for esports and digital production.

Bringing together leaders and innovators from Fintech, Gaming & Esports, Entertainment, and Sports Technology, ADWS 2025 will feature four executive panels, each designed to explore the evolution, integration, and monetization of digital technologies across traditionally siloed industries.

EVENT DETAILS

Location: Skillshot Media | 2470 Lindbergh Ln NE | Atlanta, GA 30324

Time: Doors Open – 8:30 a.m. | Programming – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Register at: info@atlantadigitalworldsummit.com

Students: Must register using a valid .EDU email by September 10, 2025

Visit: www.atlantadigitalworldsummit.com

Fintech Panel – 9:15 AM

Theme: How Fintech Fuels Digital Growth Across Gaming, Entertainment, and Sports

Moderator: Marcelo Bernal – Senior Fintech Executive, MassPay

Producer: Dobbin Prezzano – Chief Development Officer, ATPC (American Transaction Processors Coalition), Founder, Harvest Payments

Panelists include:

David Innes, Managing Director, Georgia Banking Company

Jason Vines, CFO, Greenslate

Svante Westerberg, SVP, Xsolla Pay & Fintech

Jordan Reynolds, Head of U.S., Checkout.com

Gaming & Esports Panel – 10:15 AM

Theme: The Business of Being a Pro Gamer

Moderator: Todd Harris – CEO, Resurgens Gaming; CEO, Skillshot Media; Founder, Ghost Gaming

Producer: Titus Walker – CEO, Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL)

Damien “The Cat” Veal

Keera “Purrfect Lioness”

Kaleb Howard

Ben “Captain Twig” Knight

Entertainment Panel – 11:30 AM

Theme: Creative Technologies and the Business of Culture

Moderator: Chris Ledoux – CEO, Lumalogic

Producer: Adrian Ridley – VP of Strategic Partnerships, The Hype Magazine

Panelists include:

Michelle Davis, Esq. – Arnall Golden Gregory

Dan Rosenfelt – CEO, Electric Owl Studios

Scott Kenily – Kenily Law & Soundscape

Kevin Ferrell – CEO, Soapbox (Powder Springs, GA)

Corey “Mr. Hanky” Dennard – Music Producer (atlplusmagazine.com/blog-posts/mr-hanky)

Sports Technology Panel – 12:30 PM

Theme: Building the Future of Sports Through Tech, Data & Community

Moderator: Wayne Kimmel – Managing Partner, SeventySix Capital (linkedin.com/in/waynekimmel)

Producer: Sarah Smith – Founder, Atlanta Digital World Summit

Panelists include:

Shariff Mosely – Warner Bros. Discovery (linkedin.com/in/shariff-mosley-b5b9815)

Matt Day – Atlanta Hawks (linkedin.com/in/mattdayii)

Colleen Durham Craig – Owner, the Atlanta Vibe (linkedin.com/in/colleen-durham-craig-64383851)

Grant Wainscott – ABF Consulting (linkedin.com/in/grantwainscott)