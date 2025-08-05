Atlanta Digital World Summit 2025 Returns to Skillshot Media with Powerful Cross-Industry Lineup

The Atlanta Digital World Summit (ADWS) returns Sept. 16 for its third year of groundbreaking insight, innovation, and cross-industry collaboration. The summit will be held at Skillshot Media, one of Atlanta’s premier destinations for esports and digital production.
Bringing together leaders and innovators from Fintech, Gaming & Esports, Entertainment, and Sports Technology, ADWS 2025 will feature four executive panels, each designed to explore the evolution, integration, and monetization of digital technologies across traditionally siloed industries.
EVENT DETAILS
Location: Skillshot Media | 2470 Lindbergh Ln NE | Atlanta, GA 30324
Time: Doors Open – 8:30 a.m. | Programming – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Register at: info@atlantadigitalworldsummit.com
Students: Must register using a valid .EDU email by September 10, 2025
Visit: www.atlantadigitalworldsummit.com
Fintech Panel – 9:15 AM
Theme: How Fintech Fuels Digital Growth Across Gaming, Entertainment, and Sports
Moderator: Marcelo Bernal – Senior Fintech Executive, MassPay
Producer: Dobbin Prezzano – Chief Development Officer, ATPC (American Transaction Processors Coalition), Founder, Harvest Payments
Panelists include:
- David Innes, Managing Director, Georgia Banking Company
- Jason Vines, CFO, Greenslate
- Svante Westerberg, SVP, Xsolla Pay & Fintech
- Jordan Reynolds, Head of U.S., Checkout.com
Gaming & Esports Panel – 10:15 AM
Theme: The Business of Being a Pro Gamer
Moderator: Todd Harris – CEO, Resurgens Gaming; CEO, Skillshot Media; Founder, Ghost Gaming
Producer: Titus Walker – CEO, Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL)
- Damien “The Cat” Veal
- Keera “Purrfect Lioness”
- Kaleb Howard
- Ben “Captain Twig” Knight
Entertainment Panel – 11:30 AM
Theme: Creative Technologies and the Business of Culture
Moderator: Chris Ledoux – CEO, Lumalogic
Producer: Adrian Ridley – VP of Strategic Partnerships, The Hype Magazine
Panelists include:
- Michelle Davis, Esq. – Arnall Golden Gregory
- Dan Rosenfelt – CEO, Electric Owl Studios
- Scott Kenily – Kenily Law & Soundscape
- Kevin Ferrell – CEO, Soapbox (Powder Springs, GA)
- Corey “Mr. Hanky” Dennard – Music Producer (atlplusmagazine.com/blog-posts/mr-hanky)
Sports Technology Panel – 12:30 PM
Theme: Building the Future of Sports Through Tech, Data & Community
Moderator: Wayne Kimmel – Managing Partner, SeventySix Capital (linkedin.com/in/waynekimmel)
Producer: Sarah Smith – Founder, Atlanta Digital World Summit
Panelists include:
- Shariff Mosely – Warner Bros. Discovery (linkedin.com/in/shariff-mosley-b5b9815)
- Matt Day – Atlanta Hawks (linkedin.com/in/mattdayii)
- Colleen Durham Craig – Owner, the Atlanta Vibe (linkedin.com/in/colleen-durham-craig-64383851)
- Grant Wainscott – ABF Consulting (linkedin.com/in/grantwainscott)