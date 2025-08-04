PREVIEW OFTHE 2026 CREATIVE ECONOMY JOURNAL

August 2025: Now Filming in Georgia

7 Little Johnstons TV Reality TLC/Discovery+
AEW Dynamite/Collision S7 TV Reality TBS
After Foster Care Documentary
Beyond the Gates TV Series CBS
Cape Fear TV Series Apple TV+
Diarra From Detroit S2 TV Series BET+
Dish Nation S13 TV Reality FOX
Free Bert S1 TV Series Netflix
It’s Not Like That TV Series Amazon Prime Video
Kind and Seek TV Reality Chick-fil-A Play
Love and Hip Hop Atlanta S13 TV Reality MTV/VH1
Married to Medicine: Atlanta S12 TV Reality Bravo
Mister Fun Feature Film indie
Pivotal Moments S1 TV Reality WABE TV
Portia S4 TV Reality FOX
Scrambled Up TV Reality gameshow
Sweet Magnolias S5 TV Series Netflix
The Last Drive-In with Joe Briggs S7 TV Reality Shudder
The Perfect Line S1 TV Reality Gameshow Network
Untitled Mica Miller Project Documentary Netflix

