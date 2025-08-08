Chef Lowell Experience Launches Inaugural Brunch Day Party in College Park, Announces Plans for Expansion into South Atlanta

The second season of the Chef Lowell Experience is well underway, continuing its tradition of delivering thoughtfully curated culinary events. On Saturday, August 17, the dinners are taking a bold leap into daytime flavor with the very first Brunch Day Party!

This brunch marks the first of its kind since the Experience Dinners began back in 2024.The event will take place at Chef Lowell’s Kitchen, located at 3260 E. Main Street, College Park, GA 30337, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Attendees can expect a curated buffet featuring bold flavors with unexpected pairings.

The Experience Dinners have received widespread acclaim for their inventive themes, intimate atmosphere, and culinary excellence. “I’ve always wanted to use my own creativity to bring food alive,” says Chef Lowell. “These dinners are a dream realized, and I’m both humbled and grateful to see this vision take shape.”

Season One officially kicked off in June 2024 with seven-courses inspired by Chef’s favorite flavors and unexpected combinations. Since then, monthly themes have included everything from smoke & spicy to Latin-inspired courses, handcrafted cocktails, and even a cheeky October twist dubbed “Holidays in October,” where guests dressed entirely in black.

And this year? Chef’s bringing the vibes back. September will once again celebrate the warmth of fall, and October’s fan-favorite “Holidays in October” returns—with white attire this time.

Driven by the growing popularity of the Dinner series, and a growing meal prep and catering business, Chef Lowell is currently working to expand his kitchen operations The expansion includes a new food hall, cooking class space, and more—all rooted in South Atlanta, where he remains committed to cultivating a vibrant and accessible dining community. “With proximity to the world’s busiest airport, South Atlanta is perfectly positioned for growth across many industries,” he notes.

Tickets for the August 17 Brunch Day Party are now available to the public. This event offers a rare opportunity to engage with Chef Lowell’s evolving culinary vision and to be part of the next chapter in the Chef Lowell Experience.

Tickets can be purchased here