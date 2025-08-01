Cinelease Acquired by Zello to Power the Next Era of Global Film & TV Production

Zello, a private investment platform focused on scaling exceptional businesses in the broader entertainment industry, announced today that it has acquired Cinelease, a market leader in lighting and grip rentals, from Herc Rentals (NYSE: HRI). The transaction marks a defining move in Zello’s strategy to support the infrastructure behind content creation — and power the future of global film and television production.

For over 45 years, Cinelease has been a trusted name in production support— renowned for its reliability, deep industry relationships, and service-first mindset. Under Zello’s ownership, the company will continue to be led by industry veterans Mark Lamberton, Chris Rogers, and Gannon Murphy. Built on core values of responsiveness, dependability, and drive, Cinelease offers a robust inventory of lighting and grip equipment and serves as the professional manager of studio facilities owned by leading real estate investors. With operations spanning every major production hub in the U.S. and Canada, Cinelease supports thousands of film, television, and commercial productions annually through its integrated studio and equipment offerings.

Cinelease will operate as a standalone, privately held company backed by Zello’s experienced team. With decades of operational expertise across studio management, equipment logistics, and production infrastructure, Zello will support Cinelease in deepening its market presence while remaining aligned with the needs of filmmakers and crews. This transition positions the company for disciplined expansion and reinforces its commitment to delivering world-class lighting, grip, and studio solutions.

“Cinelease is built on trust—and a team that studios, crews, and producers have relied on for decades,” said Louis Dargenzio, CEO of Zello. “This acquisition is about honoring that legacy while leaning into the future. We believe in this team, we believe in this brand, and we believe in the entertainment industry. We’re excited to drive innovation and growth for our studio and production partners.”

“This marks an exciting new chapter for Cinelease,” said Mark Lamberton, President of Cinelease. “We’re a company built on service, relationships, and delivering when it counts—led by people with a deep understanding of what it takes to make it happen. Zello brings deep respect for our foundation and the operational scale to help us go even further for the entertainment community. Together, we’ll keep raising the bar for production support across North America.”

Zello was advised by Proskauer Rose LLP as legal counsel, EY as accounting advisor, and American Discovery Capital as financial advisor. Financing for the transaction was provided by MidCap Financial, a leading middle-market lender owned and managed by Apollo Global Management. Herc was advised by Sidley Austin LLP on legal matters and Goldman Sachs on financial matters. MidCap Financial was advised by Paul Hastings LLP on legal matters.