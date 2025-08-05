City of Fayetteville Introduces New Communications Department and Director

The City of Fayetteville is proud to announce the expansion of its Communications Division under the City Manager’s Office into a full-fledged Communications Department. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing the City’s ability to inform, engage, and connect with its residents, businesses, and stakeholders through more dynamic and consistent storytelling.

As Fayetteville continues to grow and evolve, so does the need to communicate its vision, values, and vibrant community life with clarity and creativity. The newly established Communications Department plays a vital role in ensuring the City’s voice is not only heard—but also understood and embraced—across all platforms.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone in how we share our story,” said Fayetteville City Manager Ray Gibson. “By elevating our communications efforts, we can build stronger relationships with our residents, highlight the many positive developments happening in our community, and provide more timely, transparent, and engaging news updates.”

