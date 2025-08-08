CMII Alum Christopher Hamilton Joins the Superman Legacy

When the lights dimmed for the Superman cast and crew screening at Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre on July 9, Christopher Hamilton watched with a deep sense of pride. A 2023 graduate of Georgia State University’s Film and Media program in the College of the Arts, Hamilton wasn’t just there to enjoy the spectacle; he was part of the team that helped bring it to life.

Working as a dailies operator for Company 3, one of the industry’s top post-production firms, Hamilton was hired specifically for the Superman production. The project broke from tradition by requiring footage to be delivered directly to dailies, with no detours or delays. That meant Christopher wasn’t just tucked away in an edit suite; he was on the ground with the production, even traveling with the crew to Cleveland to support on-location work.

Hamilton credits CMII Professor of Practice and internship coordinator Lisa Ferrell for opening the door to Company 3 after she alerted students to a guest talk hosted at CMII. There, he met future mentors and collaborators Raymond Calderon and Hunter Furnish, who would later bring him onto the Superman team. He’s also thankful to James Amann, CMII’s Assistant Director, who gave him a chance as a CMII Technology Associate—an opportunity that helped him build confidence, develop his skills, and learn how to network effectively.

“My time at CMII was incredibly formative,” Hamilton shared. “I met my best friends in that building. I even met my girlfriend there—we were able to attend the Superman screening together.”



Christopher Hamilton’s experience at GSU prepared him for working on DC Studios’ Superman.

A particular experience in his final year that helped prepare him for the role was participating in the production of Rejuvenation, a multi-semester course led by The Walking Dead executive producer and Georgia State alumnus Tom Luse. In the immersive class, Hamilton joined a select team of students to help produce the feature-length film, written and developed in collaboration with Georgia State screenwriting students. The project gave students hands-on experience in a professional production pipeline, from pre-production through post, earning them academic credit, résumé-boosting credentials, and real-world insight into the demands of the industry.

“Working with Tom Luse and the crew on Rejuvenation taught me what it means to push through the challenges of a real set environment,” Hamilton said. “That experience helped prepare me for the fast pace and high expectations of a major production like Superman.”

Now firmly planted at Company 3, Hamilton is looking ahead. He hopes to get back on set, continue sharpening his post-production skills, and eventually make a film of his own. But for now, he’s soaking in the moment, one frame at a time.

“Getting to live the filmmaking life I always dreamed of—it’s surreal,” he said. “And it all started at CMII.”