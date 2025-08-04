Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Fantastic Four’ Holds Strong $40M, ‘Bad Guys 2’ Opens $22M, ‘Naked Gun’ $17M Comedy Win

There’s a bit of a calm spell at the box office before the Freakier Friday–Weapons double bill happening next weekend; that’s the frame everyone is excited about with a potentially over-indexing female millennial title and an enigmatic original horror movie with Kubrick-ian tones. Overall first weekend of August is $126M per Comscore, which is -27% from a year ago.

Still, there was a nice variety on the marquee to keep audiences interested, not just superhero movies, but a family animated movie, the potential comeback of big screen comedy and an indie hipster horror film.

For now, the first weekend of August has The Fantastic Four: First Steps at $11.7M million on Friday for a $40M second sesh, and $198.4M running cume. That’s a 66% decline in the vicinity of Captain America: Brave New World (-68%), but harder than Thunderbolts* (-56%) which indicates the front-loaded rush to Marvel’s first family.

Read more at Deadline