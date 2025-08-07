From Strategy to Reality: Biersdorf Plays Key Role in Bringing Assembly Studios to Atlanta

By Carol Badaracco Padgett

Dan, how did you get involved in Assembly Studios?

I worked in the corporate strategy group of Universal Production Services. One of my first projects was looking at the options of expanding our studio presence to another geographical production hub. As that project grew, we started talking with Gray Media about managing this new studio facility in Doraville.

Ultimately I played a key role in the construction project management of Assembly Studios through to the launch date.

So, you were involved from the very beginning of the concept of Assembly Studios. What role did you play in the project management?

My role covered everything from the operational stand up – working across the teams to make sure that we were on schedule and all processes, procedures, and financials were accounted for as we built the site. I worked on everything from the overall design to positioning the employee lockers to setting up the internet access. I am very proud of the collaboration we developed with the Gray Media team, the contractors, and numerous Universal Production Services groups to make Assembly a reality.

