Georgia in L.A. — Why These Trips Matter More Than Ever

Commentary by Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment

In a time when production decisions are being shaped by cost, clarity, and confidence, Georgia must do more than maintain its position—we have to actively protect and promote it.

That’s exactly what happened last week in Los Angeles, as a delegation of Georgia leaders—including the Department of Economic Development, the Department of Revenue, GSEC, MPA and representatives from cities like Savannah, Macon, and Columbus—met face-to-face with studio executives, producers, and accountants to address recent updates to Georgia’s tax credit auditing and submission process.

This wasn’t a red-carpet affair. It was a roll-up-your-sleeves kind of mission. One that included a town hall at NBCUniversal and a packed reception at the ASC Clubhouse, where our state’s studio partners—Trilith, Shadowbox, Cinelease, and others—stood shoulder to shoulder with local officials to say: Georgia is open, aligned, and committed to being the best place to do business in film and TV.

As international incentives grow and labor disruptions continue to challenge producers across the U.S., efforts like this are essential. It’s not enough to have a great film incentive—we have to explain it, defend it, and promote it, especially to those navigating rising costs and shifting production models.

We still have the most competitive credit in the country. Let’s keep showing up to prove it—and let’s do it together.

Our next opportunity to share about our tax incentives, locations, workforce and unmatched infrastructure is the 50th Toronto International Film Festival. We will hold events at the King Street Social Club on September 6. Through a special partnership with Variety, participating companies will also gain elevated exposure as we engage filmmakers from around the world. Announcement | Request an Invite

