Latinas in Media Atlanta & Peaberry Film Festival Partner to Spotlight Latine Filmmakers in 2025

Latinas in Media Atlanta is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with the Peaberry Film Festival to showcase Latine films at the 2025 festival, taking place October 3-5, 2025 at the historic Canton Theatre in Canton, Georgia. The collaboration will showcase a curated block of Latine films — narrative or documentary, in Spanish, English, and/or Spanglish — celebrating the depth, diversity, and artistry of Latine storytelling. The goal: to amplify authentic stories, celebrate cultural diversity, and bring new voices to the big screen.

“We’re beyond excited to bring this vision to life,” said Denise Santos, Founder of Latinas in Media Atlanta. “From our first conversation nearly a year ago, when Brent Lambert-Zaffino approached LIMA to collaborate, he was committed to sharing the Peaberry Film Festival platform and has supported us wholeheartedly. This is more than just a screening, it’s a collective celebration of our voices and the independent filmmaking community.”

The event will feature food, live music, and a surprise guest judge, creating a space that is both festive and deeply rooted in celebrating diverse voices.

Submission Details:

● Deadline: August 15, 2025 (Extended Deadline: September 7, 2025)

● More info: www.LatinasInMediaATL.com, www.PeaberryFest.org