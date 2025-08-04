Living UN DONE: A Powerful Glimpse at America’s Criminal Justice System and Its Dark Realities

Living UN DONE emerges as a stirring short film that challenges viewers to confront the harsh realities faced by those who have been incarcerated and the insidious stigma that follows them long after their release. Directed and produced by Amanda Kasmira Cryer, and Produced by Carole Joyce, with executive producer Damon Russell and Brenden Hubbard, the short film seeks to redefine justice through compassion and understanding.

As the film unfolds, the audience is offered a glimpse into the lives of individuals and their families faced with the harsh realities of a criminal justice system that stigmatizes rather than rehabilitates. The entire film is a call to action – urging society to confront its complicity and advocate for a future where healing, understanding, and second chances are possible for all.

“Our goal with this film is to transcend political divides, reminding us that these aren’t just partisan issues; they are human issues. We worked with both Democrats and Republicans who are committed to criminal justice reform – proof that unity is possible,” said Director and Producer, Amanda Cryer. “As someone who has seen firsthand the damaging effects of a retributive criminal justice system on my own family, friends and colleagues, I am committed to illuminating the stories of individuals and families who have been impacted by this system. These stories remind us that we all share responsibility in addressing these systemic issues and advocating for a society that encourages and supports recovery and new beginnings.”

Yusef Salaam appears in the film. The internationally recognized author, activist, motivational speaker, and now American politician, who has been serving as a member of New York City’s 9th City Council district since 2024 was wrongly convicted along with four other young men in the Central Park Five case (Central Park Jogger case), when he was just 15 years old.

Betty Anne Waters also appears in the film. Her remarkable journey inspired by the Hollywood film Conviction, featuring Hilary Swank and Sam Rockwell. In Living UN DONE, Betty Anne shares her personal story of how difficult it was to witness her brother’s wrongful conviction. As a single mother and a waitress with only a high school equivalency at the time, Betty Anne faced immense challenges as she fought to free her brother, Kenneth Waters, who was wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he did not commit.

The film follows the journeys of Kate Boccia, Founder and CEO of the National Incarceration Association and mother to Daniel Jay Boccia; Idaira (Evie) Taveras, (the wife of Daniel Jay Boccia and Mother to Enzo Alexander Boccia); four-year old, Enzo Alexander Boccia, motivational speaker and Criminal Justice System Activist, Billy Joe Holmes (Big Billie); Author, teacher, and President and Founder of Power of Peace Project, Kit Cummings; Prison Ministry Advocate and the mother of Michael Alexander Cox, Evelyn Ware Cox; Consultant for ERA Group and the father of Daniel Jay Boccia, Frank Boccia; Michael Alexander Cox, who has been incarcerated since 2004 and is currently serving life without parole. And lastly, Mentor, Tutor and Coach, S. Brown, who is currently serving life without parole, offers an important call to action in the film.

Living UN DONE goes deeper, also touching on the interconnected issues of incarceration, mental health struggles, and addiction that plague so many individuals and families. The powerful message encourages members of society to reconsider how to co-create and approach rehabilitation and the digital punishment that encumbers formerly incarcerated individuals.

“We are dismantling the pervasive money-making machinery of the penal system, revealing its inequities and injustices,” said Producer, Carole Joyce, who is also a Director at the Authentic Global Film Festival. Together, we embody the solution to this pressing societal issue.”

The film serves as a stark reminder that children, friends, and family can find themselves ensnared in a tragic spiral, causing harm that echoes far beyond the moment of impact. Furthermore, the system highlights the torment that not only confines individuals within prison walls but also casts a long-lasting shadow of stigma upon their release—a digital scarlet letter that brands them for life.

To learn more, visit: https://livingundonemovie.com/