TIFF Classics marks the Festival’s 50th edition with landmark restorations

2025 Classics (in alphabetical order):

An exhilarating and eclectic mix, this year’s Classics comprise a wide breadth, from lesser-known films from established auteurs, discoveries, films with rising cult status, and revered blockbusters. Rarely shown and largely out of circulation,is the impressive debut by the late, great Portuguese filmmaker Manoel de Oliveira; a sly, delightful children’s tale set in a working-class neighbourhood in Porto. Once voted the best Iranian film of all time,by Iranian New Wave pioneer Bahram Beyzaie, tells the story of a boy orphaned by the Iraq-Iran war with pathos and gentle humour. Satyajit Ray’s lesser-known modernist masterpieceis incandescent in this new restoration, initiated by Wes Anderson. Rediscoveries of trailblazing voices includeby T’ang Shushuen, adapted from a 17th century Chinese tale and one of the first independent films made in Hong Kong (and by a woman), and iconoclast Michael Almereyda’s hip interpretation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula by way of nineties New York inwhich first premiered at TIFF in 1994. Finally, celebrating its 50th anniversary alongside TIFF is Steven Spielberg’s iconic summer blockbuster chiller, presented in 35mm as a Canadian exclusive.

Aniki-Bóbó | Manoel de Oliveira | Portugal | 1942

North American Premiere of 4K restoration

Bashu, the Little Stranger (Bashu Gharibeh Kouchak) | Bahram Beyzaie | Iran | 1986

North American Premiere of 4K restoration

Days and Nights in the Forest (Aranyer Din Ratri) | Satyajit Ray | India | 1970

North American Premiere of 4K restoration

Jaws | Steven Spielberg | USA | 1975

50th Anniversary – 35mm Canadian exclusive

Nadja | Michael Almereyda | USA | 1994

World Premiere of 4K restoration

Sholay | Ramesh Sippy | India | 1975

50th Anniversary and North American Premiere of 4K restoration | Gala (previously announced), co-presented by Classics

The Arch (董夫人) | T’ang Shushuen | Hong Kong | 1968

North American Premiere of 4K restoration

Today’s announcements mark the last of this year’s TIFF Takeovers. Tickets go on sale to TIFF Members by level beginning on Friday, August 15. For more details, visit tiff.net/join. The full Festival schedule will be released on Tuesday, August 12. The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, presented by Rogers, runs September 4–14, 2025.