Variety: Zello Acquires Lighting and Grip Equipment Rental Firm Cinelease

Private investment platform Zello has acquired lighting and grip rental firm Cinelease, the company announced Friday. Cinelease had previously been run by Herc Rentals (NYSE: HRI). As part of the deal, Cinelease will operate as a standalone, privately-held company and continue to be run by industry veterans Mark Lamberton, Chris Rogers and Gannon Murphy.
“Cinelease marks a foundational acquisition for Zello,” said Zello founder/CEO Louis Dargenzio. “We’ve quietly built one of the most strategic platforms in the entertainment space—and we’re just getting started.”
