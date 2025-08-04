WATCH: Local Child Star Takes Flight in New Superman Film

Oliver Diego Silva, Ollie to his friends, was cast as young Clark Kent in “Superman: Legacy” when he was just three-years-old. Now four, Ollie joined Discover Dunwoody to talk about his experiences on set and what he thinks of the film. Spoiler alert: he loved Superman’s laser eyes! Before “Superman,” he starred in an Emmy-winning short film about domestic violence and appeared in several indie films and TV projects, including “Not So Wicked,” “See You When I See You,” and “The Good Daughter” (Peacock).

