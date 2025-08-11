Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Weapons’ Freaks Out ‘Freakier Friday’ With $42M+ Win, Warner Bros Rally Continues

Warner Bros’ vibrancy at the weekend box office with original fare continues with its tenth No. 1 title of 2025, Weapons, which is expected to hit $42.5M stateside and a $70M global win. Given the A- CinemaScore, the multiple on this will be massive ala Sinners (5.8x opening) and Get Out (5.3x). Weapons was always bound to be director Zach Cregger’s biggest opening at the box office. With Weapons, the Artists First and CAA-repped filmmaker is a new, dependable fresh voice for edgy commercial fare on the big screen. Weapons was made at the Richard Brener-run New Line, with the Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy administration continuing to position original fare to mainstream audiences. Gotta give ’em all props.

Weapons is Warner’s seventh No. 1 opening title YTD, but it’s tenth at No. 1 (when you count second No. 1 weekend wins for Superman, Minecraft Movie and Sinners).

Meanwhile, Disney’s Freakier Friday has eased to $29M domestic, with a $45M global start.

