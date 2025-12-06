6 Georgia-Lensed Holiday Films That Keep the Season Bawdy and Bright

By Carol Badaracco Padgett

In Georgia, the Marietta Square makes an ideal historic hometown Christmas scene. Stone Mountain and the North Georgia mountains cover up perfectly in post-production white. Decatur hosts the carols and crew of Dolly Parton. And Tyler Perry’s Madea hits metro Atlanta like a snowstorm.

Some metro cities and rural Georgia towns draw so many holiday productions they gain an aka designation, like “Holiday Headquarters” for film-famous Dunwoody or “Hallmark Town” for historic Dahlonega.

Indie filmmakers too, such as Leanna Adams of Atlanta’s Randy Mandy Productions, get in on the action with films like “Christmas with Jerks.”

Here are six fun, fast-paced Georgia-lensed holiday films to stream—and see how many local landmarks and destinations you can spot.

1-“Dashing Through the Snow” (2025, Disney+) – A pregnant fugitive and a U.S. Marshall spend a wild Christmas Eve. Film locations include the Besharat Gallery Atlanta.

Read more at Funwoody