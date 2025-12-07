Atlanta’s final match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026 now available

Following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the full tournament match schedule is now available and published on FIFA.com—marking a major milestone on the road to the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in history.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™, to be staged across 16 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, will be the first to feature 104 matches and will deliver an unparalleled experience for fans both in-stadium and around the world, qualified national teams and global media.

Atlanta will host eight matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026™, including:

Group Stage Matches:

Match 14 – Monday, 15 June 2026 at 12:00 ET, ESP vs CPV (Group H)

Match 25 – Thursday, 18 June 2026 at 12:00 ET, DEN/MKD/CZE/IRL* vs RSA (Group A)

Match 38 – Sunday, 21 June 2026 at 12:00 ET, ESP vs KSA (Group H)

Match 50 – Wednesday, 24 June 2026 at 18:00 ET, MAR vs HAI (Group C)

Match 72 – Saturday, 27 June 2026 at 19:30 ET, COD/JAM/NCL* vs UZB (Group K)



Knockout Stage Matches:

Match 80 – Wednesday, 1 July 2026 at 12:00 ET, Round of 32

Match 95 – Tuesday, 7 July 2026 at 12:00 ET, Round of 16



Semi-Final:

Match 102 – Wednesday, 15 July 2026 at 15:00 ET, Semi-Final

The tournament’s match schedule minimizes travel for both teams and fans, while maximizing the number of rest days for teams between fixtures. In addition, match kick-off times have now been finalized, with start times across the 16 Host Cities selected to seek to optimize conditions for teams and fans, while offering the greatest possible viewership and engagement in the countries of the participating teams, host countries and globally.

Atlanta’s selection to host eight matches, including a semifinal, reflects the city’s proven track record of successfully hosting major international sporting events and its vibrant, diverse communities that embody the global spirit of the FIFA World Cup™.

“Today marks a pivotal moment as we now know which nations will bring their passion, talent, and fans to Atlanta,” Atlanta Sports Council and Atlanta World Cup Host Committee (AWCHC) President Dan Corso said. “The Final Draw brings us one step closer to welcoming the world to our city. Atlanta’s rich soccer culture, world-class infrastructure, and legendary hospitality make us the perfect stage for these nations and their World Cup pursuit. We cannot wait to show off what makes Georgia special to fans, players, coaches and all stakeholders from our visiting nations and beyond.”

AWCHC has been working closely with FIFA, the City of Atlanta, the State of Georgia, The Georgia World Congress Center Authority, Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), and regional partners to ensure Atlanta delivers a world-class experience. Preparations include transportation coordination, fan festival at Centennial Olympic Park, volunteer recruitment, and legacy programs designed to expand youth soccer access across the state of Georgia.

“These are more than just soccer matches – they are a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Atlanta to connect with the world,” Corso said. “Whether fans are traveling from another country or they’re part of Atlanta’s passionate soccer community, everyone will experience the energy, culture, and southern hospitality that define our city. We’re ready to create an unforgettable soccer atmosphere here in Atlanta.

The complete match schedule, containing all 104 matches, can be found at FIFA.com.

With the stage now set, fans can start making their plans to be there and witness history in the making.

Fans will soon have another opportunity to apply for FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets as the next sales period, the Random Selection Draw, will begin on 11 December on FIFA.com/tickets and is open through 13 January, 2026. Timing of a fan’s entry into the Random Selection Draw during the entry period will not impact the fan’s chances of success. All successful and partially successful ticket applicants will receive communications via email and subsequently will be automatically charged for their tickets in February. This marks the third phase of ticket sales for the 2026 tournament, as nearly two million tickets have been made available and purchased for the tournament thus far.

Fans who would like to immediately purchase access to specific match-ups can consider hospitality packages as well. Hospitality packages, which are inclusive of game tickets, are available now at FIFA.com/hospitality through On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

For more information on Atlanta’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, visit www.AtlantaFWC26.com.

*Final opponent will be determined by the results of the play-offs in March 2026.