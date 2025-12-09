Autumn Bailey and Ty Walker’s Announce Production Partnership with Assembly Studios, Managed by Universal Production Services

Independent film powerhouses Autumn Bailey Entertainment (ABE) and Ty Walker’s Braveheart Entertainment have announced a major production partnership with one of Atlanta’s most advanced and expansive film campuses, Assembly Studios, managed by Universal Production Services.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Georgia’s rapidly evolving film landscape—uniting two leading creative producers known for acclaimed projects such as On a Wing and a Prayer and The First Noelle: The Maynard Jackson Documentary with Assembly’s cutting-edge infrastructure to scale independent film and television production across the state.

Together, the companies aim to build a sustainable model for high-quality, character-driven storytelling that blends artistry, efficiency, and innovation.

ON THE PARTNERSHIP

“Both of our companies have always focused on stories that feel real,” said Autumn Bailey-Ford, founder of Autumn Bailey Entertainment. “Independent filmmaking is about truth, emotion, and community—building stories that matter and giving them space to thrive. Partnering with Assembly Studios, owned by Gray Media, and Universal Production Services means creating a foundation where those voices can be nurtured, amplified, and seen on a global stage. Together, we’re not just expanding production capacity—we’re investing in the creative soul of Georgia and the next generation of visionary filmmakers.”

Ty Walker, founder of Braveheart Entertainment, added, “Braveheart was founded on a commitment to bold, elevated storytelling — work that challenges convention while remaining deeply human at its core. Assembly Studios offers not only the infrastructure but the creative synergy to expand that vision on a larger scale, without ever compromising the authenticity that defines our films. This partnership represents a meaningful evolution in how stories are told, how opportunities are created for the next generation of filmmakers, and how the independent film movement continues to redefine itself. We’re proud to help lead that transformation together.”

ASSEMBLY STUDIOS ON THE ALLIANCE

“Autumn Bailey Entertainment and Ty Walker’s Braveheart Entertainment partnership with Assembly leverages the Southeast’s most advanced production ecosystem — combining world-class stages, cutting-edge technology, and a full-service infrastructure that supports everything from large-scale tent-poles to independent filmmakers,” said Dan Biersdorf, Vice President of Universal Production Services at Assembly Studios. “Together, we’re building opportunity, amplifying new voices, and redefining what TV and filmmaking can achieve in the South.”

“Independent filmmakers need room to build big ideas, and that’s what Assembly delivers,” added Justin Campbell, Vice President, Studio Operations Assembly Atlanta. “ABE and Braveheart’s vision is exactly what these stages were designed to support — empowering creative teams with the space and resources to develop remarkable stories in Georgia and bring them to audiences everywhere.”

A STRATEGIC MOVE FOR GEORGIA’S FILM FUTURE

Located 30 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and 15 minutes from downtown Atlanta, Assembly Studios features 22 world-class soundstages, exterior filming locations, and on-site Set Lighting & Grip, Costume House, Sign Shop, Transportation and more, positioning it as a premier destination for film, television, commercial, streaming productions and special events.



The partnership will further streamline costs and logistics, empowering independent filmmakers to deliver cinematic storytelling with both creative freedom and economic efficiency.

KEY INITIATIVES UNDER THE PARTNERSHIP

Expanded Production Slate: Multiple new film and television projects each year.

Immersive Storytelling Innovation: Integration of emerging tech and new production methods.

Talent & Training Pipelines: Mentorship and educational programs for Georgia-based creatives.

Expansive Storytelling: Highlighting a broad range of narratives and viewpoints.

With more than 40 years of combined experience, Autumn Bailey Entertainment and Braveheart Entertainment have built reputations for producing cinematic, socially conscious, and commercially successful stories that bridge art and audience impact.

Operations under the new partnership will officially begin at Assembly Studios on January 1, 2026, with production on the inaugural slate launching in Q2 2026. A kickoff celebration introducing the collaboration to Atlanta’s creative community is set for December 2025.