Columbus Film Office Expands Local Filmmaker Grant Program for 2026

The Columbus Film Office is proud to announce the continuation and expansion of its Local Filmmaker Grant Program (LFMGP) for 2026. The program, designed to nurture local talent and support independent filmmakers in the Chattahoochee Valley, has demonstrated significant success in its inaugural year, fostering creative projects that showcase the region’s storytelling talent and production capabilities.

Building on this success, individual grant amounts will increase to $10,000 for 2026, with five grants available. These changes reflect the Columbus Film Office’s commitment to investing in the local creative economy and providing meaningful support to filmmakers at various stages of their careers.

The LFMGP has supported a diverse range of local filmmakers, from first-time creators launching their careers to more seasoned professionals refining their craft. The program’s impact was recently showcased through a private, invite-only red carpet premiere of “It Wants Nightmares,” the winner of the 2025 Columbus Filmmaker Grant top prize. The screening was held at the National Infantry Museum’s IMAX Theater on Friday, Oct. 17, with nearly 90 percent of the film’s cast, crew, and locations sourced from the Chattahoochee Valley.

“We’re committed to nurturing homegrown talent and helping local filmmakers bring their visions to life,” said Columbus Film Commissioner Joel Slocumb. “The success we’ve seen in 2025 has inspired us to expand our investment in Columbus’s creative community.”

In addition to the Local Filmmaker Grant Program, the Columbus Film Fund continues to provide financial incentives to compensate producers for the additional costs associated with bringing crew to Columbus. With incentives up to $300,000, the fund helps dramatically cut production costs without sacrificing quality.

The Columbus Film Fund supports qualifying projects, including feature films, television series, commercials, music videos, animation and game development. Combined with Georgia’s competitive state-level incentives, among the most attractive in the world, Columbus offers exceptional value for productions of all sizes.

For more information about the Local Filmmaker Grant Program or the Columbus Film Fund, please contact Joel Slocumb at the Columbus Film Office at (800) 999-1613.