Discover Dunwoody Highlights Annie Davis

Discover Dunwoody is pleased to recognize Annie Davis as the December recipient of the Distinguished Production Associate Award. This program highlights the behind-the-scenes professionals who help keep productions moving and may not always receive public recognition. Annie’s experience and steady contributions make her a strong choice for this month’s honor.

After earning her degree in Motion Picture History, Theory and Criticism from Wright State University, Annie worked in the motion picture division of the Library of Congress and spent several years involved in film festivals. She later moved to Georgia for an internship with Turner Classic Movies that developed into a full-time role until 2014. Shortly after her time with Turner Classic Movies, Annie met former Location Manager Jason Underwood at a neighborhood progressive dinner. He remembered her background and offered to teach her how to coordinate once he began his next show. She embraced the opportunity and quickly found that production aligned with her strengths. Annie worked closely with Jason and several other location managers, became a Teamster in 2015, and eventually moved into a Key ALM position working above scale.

Her career took another major step forward in 2019 when Ian Easterbrook, who was keying on a film she was coordinating, asked her to come on board as his coordinator for a new manager role he had secured. Since then, the two have worked together almost exclusively, aside from Annie’s brief maternity leave in 2022. Today, she continues to coordinate productions remotely from her home in East Point. While most of her work supports Georgia-based projects, she has also contributed to national productions, such as coordinating the Ohio portion of “Superman.” Over the past few years, she has worked on major titles including “Megalopolis,” “Superman: Legacy,” and “The Breadwinner.” As a lifelong film history buff, being part of Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis” was a surreal career moment.

