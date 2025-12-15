Georgia-based Dynasty Films Provides Update on First Feature Film

Dynasty Films, an Atlanta-based production company founded by filmmaker and stunt performer Courtney Chen, has officially completed principal photography on its debut feature film, When Hearts Brew, and is now currently in the post-production stage. The milestone marks an exciting new chapter for the Georgia-bred production company, signaling the rise of a fresh creative force in the region’s thriving film landscape.

Shot entirely in Georgia with a local cast and crew, When Hearts Brew is a heartfelt romance that follows the intertwined lives of a struggling writer and a warm-hearted barista whose repeated encounters at a cozy neighborhood coffee shop slowly evolve into an unexpected love story. The film blends tender storytelling with the grounded authenticity of Atlanta’s creative community, offering a charming, intimate portrait of connection and coffee. The film marks Dynasty Films’ first completed feature project.

For writer/director/producer Courtney Chen, the completion of When Hearts Brew represents the realization of a long-held dream. After a decade working in the industry as an award-winning stunt performer and actress, with credits including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, The Suicide Squad, and Fallen, Chen transitioned into directing and producing with a clear mission: to build a production company that champions character-driven stories, unbelievable action, and underrepresented voices.

“Georgia has given me my career, my life-long friends, and my creative community. It only felt right that Dynasty Films’ first feature was shot here with the people who inspire me daily. When Hearts Brew is proof of what small but passionate teams in this state can accomplish.”, says Courtney Chen.

When Hearts Brew, written, directed, and produced by Courtney Chen, stars Agnes Mayasari, Paul S. Vang, Trevor Santiago, and Vanessa Cozart.